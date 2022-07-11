Skip navigation
[Webinar] Prepared for Anything: How to Set Up Your Event Program to Weather Any Storm

Wednesday, September 21, 2022 at 2 p.m. ET

Earn 1.0 clock hour toward your Certified Meeting Professional certification or re-certification in Domain A: Strategic Planning. For more info on how to get CE credits, click here!

Webinar live date: September 21, 2022 at 2pm ET / 11am PT
Duration: 1 hour    

If the last few years have taught us anything in the events industry, it’s to be prepared for anything. From the whirlwind of a global pandemic to now the potential of a global recession, meeting and event organizers know the importance of shifting on a dime and controlling costs while still delivering exceptional attendee experiences.

Join this webinar to learn 3 event tech strategies to help you save costs while delivering exceptional events:

  1. Capture event requests through Meeting Request Forms to increase efficiency and reduce human costs
  2. Implement a strategic sourcing program to reduce venue and vendor costs
  3. Tracking and reports on event spend through Cvent budget

Speakers:

julie.pngJulie Haddix
Senior Director, Solutions Marketing 
Cvent

 

 

Sponsored by:

Cvent logo

Register for the webinar below:

 
