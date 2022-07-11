[Webinar] Prepared for Anything: How to Set Up Your Event Program to Weather Any Storm

Earn 1.0 clock hour toward your Certified Meeting Professional certification or re-certification in Domain A: Strategic Planning. For more info on how to get CE credits, click here!

If the last few years have taught us anything in the events industry, it’s to be prepared for anything. From the whirlwind of a global pandemic to now the potential of a global recession, meeting and event organizers know the importance of shifting on a dime and controlling costs while still delivering exceptional attendee experiences.

Join this webinar to learn 3 event tech strategies to help you save costs while delivering exceptional events:

Capture event requests through Meeting Request Forms to increase efficiency and reduce human costs Implement a strategic sourcing program to reduce venue and vendor costs Tracking and reports on event spend through Cvent budget

