[Webinar] Planning Your Companywide Meetings & Sales Kickoffs in a Hybrid World

Earn 1.0 clock hour toward your Certified Meeting Professional certification or re-certification in Domain A: Strategic Planning. For more info on how to get CE credits, click here!

Webinar live date: September 22, at 2pm ET / 11am PT

Duration: 1 hour

Internal events aren’t just about the next happy hour or employee training. Marquee events like your sales kickoffs (SKOs) or companywide are rally points than can springboard success for the next year. Last year leaders learned how to create impactful events virtually. As you plan to kick off 2022, you need to embrace the new hybrid world –whether you host a hybrid event, or need to be prepared for in-person, virtual, or hybrid as market conditions change.

Join us to learn how the right technology tool can help you plan for an event in any format –virtual, in-person, and hybrid. You’ll learn everything, from best practicesfor using enterprise-grade video streaming, to audience engagement tools, networking, and feedback surveys to ensure your SKO or companywide is a dynamic and energizing event that will prepare your teams to WIN in 2022.

In this webinar, we will discuss:

Hybrid event challenges and solutions

How a hybrid event platform can drive absorption of content, real engagement and collaboration at your events

Keys for capturing powerful digital data and analytics on employee activity

Speakers:

Julie Haddix

Senior Director, Industry Solutions

Cvent

Moderator:

Sue Hatch

Content Director, MeetingsNet



