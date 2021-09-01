Skip navigation
[Webinar] Planning Your Companywide Meetings & Sales Kickoffs in a Hybrid World

Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021 | 2 PM ET

Earn 1.0 clock hour toward your Certified Meeting Professional certification or re-certification in Domain A: Strategic Planning. For more info on how to get CE credits, click here!

Webinar live date: September 22, at 2pm ET / 11am PT
Duration: 1 hour    

Internal events aren’t just about the next happy hour or employee training. Marquee events like your sales kickoffs (SKOs) or companywide are rally points than can springboard success for the next year. Last year leaders learned how to create impactful events virtually. As you plan to kick off 2022, you need to embrace the new hybrid world –whether you host a hybrid event, or need to be prepared for in-person, virtual, or hybrid as market conditions change.

Join us to learn how the right technology tool can help you plan for an event in any format –virtual, in-person, and hybrid. You’ll learn everything, from best practicesfor using enterprise-grade video streaming, to audience engagement tools, networking, and feedback surveys to ensure your SKO or companywide is a dynamic and energizing event that will prepare your teams to WIN in 2022.

In this webinar, we will discuss:

  • Hybrid event challenges and solutions
  • How a hybrid event platform can drive absorption of content, real engagement and collaboration at your events
  • Keys for capturing powerful digital data and analytics on employee activity

Speakers:

julie-haddix.jpgJulie Haddix
Senior Director, Industry Solutions
Cvent

 

 

Moderator:

sue.jpgSue Hatch
Content Director, MeetingsNet

 


Sponsored by:

Cvent logo

