Webinars
GettyImages-1157907729.jpg
Webinars

[Webinar] One Step Ahead, Predicting the Future of Event Technology

Thursday, November 4, 2021 | 2 PM ET

Earn 1.0 clock hour toward your Certified Meeting Professional certification or re-certification in Domain A: Strategic Planning. For more info on how to get CE credits, click here!

Webinar live date: November 4, 2021 at 2pm ET / 11am PT
Duration: 1 hour    

Technology is ever-changing at an incredibly fast pace, becoming more accessible all the time, and our industry has undergone massive change in the last year alone. What's next? In this session, we’ll discuss all the hottest trends taking the meetings and events industry by storm. Hold onto your iPads, it's going to be an electrifying ride.

Join us to hear Brian Ludwig’s predictions for the transformation of event tech over the next 10 years, in three key areas:

  • Getting to the event
  • Venues of the future
  • "At the event" tech

Speaker:

brian150x150.jpgBrian Ludwig
Senior Vice President, Sales
Cvent

 

Moderator:

sue.jpgSue Hatch
Content Director, MeetingsNet

 


Sponsored by:

Cvent logo

Register for the webinar below:

 
