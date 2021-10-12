[Webinar] One Step Ahead, Predicting the Future of Event Technology

Earn 1.0 clock hour toward your Certified Meeting Professional certification or re-certification in Domain A: Strategic Planning. For more info on how to get CE credits, click here!

Webinar live date: November 4, 2021 at 2pm ET / 11am PT

Duration: 1 hour

Technology is ever-changing at an incredibly fast pace, becoming more accessible all the time, and our industry has undergone massive change in the last year alone. What's next? In this session, we’ll discuss all the hottest trends taking the meetings and events industry by storm. Hold onto your iPads, it's going to be an electrifying ride.

Join us to hear Brian Ludwig’s predictions for the transformation of event tech over the next 10 years, in three key areas:

Getting to the event

Venues of the future

"At the event" tech

Speaker:

Brian Ludwig

Senior Vice President, Sales

Cvent

Moderator:

Sue Hatch

Content Director, MeetingsNet



Sponsored by:

