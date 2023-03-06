[Webinar] New Kid on the Block: The Event Technologist

Earn 1.0 clock hour toward your Certified Meeting Professional certification or re-certification in Domain A: Strategic Planning. For more info on how to get CE credits, click here!

Webinar live date: March 30, 2023 at 2pm ET / 11am PT

Duration: 1 hour

Technology use at events has exploded in recent years, bringing about a new role within many event organizations – the event technologist. Whether the role is staffed internally within an organization or externally through an agency, 47% of organizations now have a clearly defined job description within their team.1



Join Cvent as we reveal recent research on the role of the event technologist, and discuss the evolution of this role with an event technology practitioner. During the conversation we will discuss:

Roles and responsibilities of the event technologist

Measurements of success around event technology

Expectations for the future of the event technologist

1 Cvent commissioned research conducted by Hanover, 2023

Speakers:

Julie Haddix

Senior Director, Solutions Marketing

Cvent

Taylor Bohn

Event Technology Lead, Meetings & Events

Cvent

Sponsored by:

