[Webinar] New Kid on the Block: The Event Technologist

Webinar live date: March 30, 2023 at 2pm ET / 11am PT
Duration: 1 hour
Technology use at events has exploded in recent years, bringing about a new role within many event organizations – the event technologist. Whether the role is staffed internally within an organization or externally through an agency, 47% of organizations now have a clearly defined job description within their team.1
Join Cvent as we reveal recent research on the role of the event technologist, and discuss the evolution of this role with an event technology practitioner. During the conversation we will discuss:
- Roles and responsibilities of the event technologist
- Measurements of success around event technology
- Expectations for the future of the event technologist
1 Cvent commissioned research conducted by Hanover, 2023
Speakers:
Julie Haddix
Senior Director, Solutions Marketing
Cvent
Taylor Bohn
Event Technology Lead, Meetings & Events
Cvent
