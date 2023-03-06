Skip navigation
[Webinar] New Kid on the Block: The Event Technologist

Thursday, March 30, 2023 at 2 pm ET / 11 am PT

Earn 1.0 clock hour toward your Certified Meeting Professional certification or re-certification in Domain A: Strategic Planning. For more info on how to get CE credits, click here!

Duration: 1 hour    

Technology use at events has exploded in recent years, bringing about a new role within many event organizations – the event technologist. Whether the role is staffed internally within an organization or externally through an agency, 47% of organizations now have a clearly defined job description within their team.1

Join Cvent as we reveal recent research on the role of the event technologist, and discuss the evolution of this role with an event technology practitioner. During the conversation we will discuss:

  • Roles and responsibilities of the event technologist
  • Measurements of success around event technology
  • Expectations for the future of the event technologist

1 Cvent commissioned research conducted by Hanover, 2023

Speakers:

julie.pngJulie Haddix
Senior Director, Solutions Marketing 
Cvent

taylor.jpgTaylor Bohn
Event Technology Lead, Meetings & Events
Cvent

 

Sponsored by:

Cvent logo

