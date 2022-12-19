Skip navigation
Menu
Webinars
iStock-1285511074.jpg
Webinars

[Webinar] Negotiate Like a Pro: AV Secrets & Event Venue Contracts

Wednesday, Feburary 15, 2023 at 2 p.m. ET / 11 a.m. PT

Earn 1.0 clock hour toward your Certified Meeting Professional certification or re-certification in Domain A: Strategic Planning. For more info on how to get CE credits, click here!

Webinar live date: February 15, 2023 at 2pm ET / 11am PT
Duration: 1 hour    

One of the most sought-after sessions by Scott Frankel. This highly-acclaimed webinar will feature two of Scott’s best sessions and has been updated for the 2023 and beyond time-frame. This session will get you up to speed with the hottest AV technology, terminology and allow you to take what you already know about audiovisual and use it more effectively to make a truly unique event. Coupled into this session we will also give you invaluable takeaways to negotiate with your venue and the in-house AV provider to give you as much control over your decisions and budget as possible. We cover things like services fees, union labor, load-in supervisors, rigging, electric, and internet. We will discuss working with AV companies and common mistakes in your bidding/purchasing process. 

Attendees will learn:

  1. Learn how to properly specify needs for audio, video and lighting without being taken advantage of or get his with costly overage bills post-event
  2. Get actionable guidance on choosing between outside or hotel AV
  3. Receive valuable ways to approach the venue contract to take the handcuffs off from being forced to use in-house AV or at least limit the costs for rigging, electric and internet

Speaker:

ScottFrankel3.jpgScott Frankel
President
Animatic Media


Sponsored by:
ANIMATIC-LOGO-Final2008-Outlines-wSM and url.png

 

 

Register for the webinar below:
 

 
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
iStock-868433994.jpg
[Webinar] Gen Z + Events: Insights to Know
Nov 14, 2022
GettyImages-1315542570.jpg
[Webinar] 3 Trends for 2023: Are You Ready?
Nov 03, 2022
iStock-1152943618.jpg
[Webinar] What’s Your Sustainability Game Plan for Events?
Oct 19, 2022
iStock-533699494.jpg
[Webinar] Tech Tools at your Fingertips to Make Planning a Breeze
Sep 30, 2022