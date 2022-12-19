[Webinar] Negotiate Like a Pro: AV Secrets & Event Venue Contracts

Earn 1.0 clock hour toward your Certified Meeting Professional certification or re-certification in Domain A: Strategic Planning. For more info on how to get CE credits, click here!

Webinar live date: February 15, 2023 at 2pm ET / 11am PT

Duration: 1 hour

One of the most sought-after sessions by Scott Frankel. This highly-acclaimed webinar will feature two of Scott’s best sessions and has been updated for the 2023 and beyond time-frame. This session will get you up to speed with the hottest AV technology, terminology and allow you to take what you already know about audiovisual and use it more effectively to make a truly unique event. Coupled into this session we will also give you invaluable takeaways to negotiate with your venue and the in-house AV provider to give you as much control over your decisions and budget as possible. We cover things like services fees, union labor, load-in supervisors, rigging, electric, and internet. We will discuss working with AV companies and common mistakes in your bidding/purchasing process.

Attendees will learn:

Learn how to properly specify needs for audio, video and lighting without being taken advantage of or get his with costly overage bills post-event Get actionable guidance on choosing between outside or hotel AV Receive valuable ways to approach the venue contract to take the handcuffs off from being forced to use in-house AV or at least limit the costs for rigging, electric and internet

Speaker:

Scott Frankel

President

Animatic Media



