[Webinar] #MONEY: Sponsorship in the Age of Social Media

Webinar live date: January 28, 2020 at 2pm ET / 11am PT

You have an event #hashtag, now what? Social media engagement is no longer an option, it’s a must, but don’t leave your sponsors behind. Learn what options you have to develop killer social media sponsorship packages that mutually benefit both your sponsors and your organization. With the rise in video and ephemeral content, authenticity and shareability have new clout. Learn how to create innovative sponsorships that will appeal to your attendees and show an increase in ROI to your sponsors.

Attend this webinar to:

Identify new ideas for hashtag use, how to create one and how to use it.

Discover how to price social media sponsorship packages.

Explain how social media analytics can help you achieve your sponsor's and your company's business goals.

Speaker:

Alex Plaxen

Founder, Little Bird Told Media

Moderator:

Sue Hatch

Content Director, MeetingsNet

Sponsored by:

