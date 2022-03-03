[Webinar] Make Your In-Person and Virtual Events Inclusive

Earn 1.0 clock hour toward your Certified Meeting Professional certification or re-certification in Domain A: Strategic Planning. For more info on how to get CE credits, click here!

Webinar live date: April 7, 2022 at 2pm ET / 11am PT

Duration: 1 hour

It’s a legal, social, and professional responsibility to adapt your in-person and virtual meetings and events to accommodate speakers and attendees with disabilities. Having been paralyzed from the waist down, inclusivity expert Rosemarie Rossetti speaks from her wheelchair, addressing crucial points that will help you anticipate challenges and achieve a smooth, gracious, and respectful experience for every participant.

Rossetti will discuss setting up meeting, dining, and networking environments; identifying and removing barriers to full participation; accommodating mobility devices; and using communication strategies and technologies that enable people to fully participate. Practical takeaways and resources will be provided.

Learning Outcomes:

Identify barriers, problems, and challenges that people with disabilities experience at meetings and events.

Understand ways to remove barriers and resolve challenges.

Know what to ask on event registration materials to understand what attendees need to fully participate.

Speaker:

Rosemarie Rossetti, Ph.D

President

Rossetti Enterprises LLC



Sponsored by:

Register for the webinar below: