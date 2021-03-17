[Webinar] Hybrid How-To: A Step-by-Step Guide to Hosting a Successful Hybrid Event

Earn 1.0 clock hour toward your Certified Meeting Professional certification or re-certification in Domain A: Strategic Planning. For more info on how to get CE credits, click here!

Webinar live date: April 1, 2021 at 2pm ET / 11am PT

Duration: 1 hour

With residual safety concerns, reduced travel budgets, and restrictions still in effect, organizations are finding creative ways of satisfying both organizational and attendee needs with their live event programs. Enter: the hybrid event. Hybrid events combine the best of both in-person and virtual experiences, allowing for maximum flexibility, accommodation, and accessibility among your attendees. In this webinar, we’ll break down the basic elements of a hybrid event and give you practical tips that will help you design a successful hybrid event.

Webinar attendees will learn:

The elements of hybrid event design

Practical tips for hybrid event success

Ways to engage virtual and in-person audiences



Speaker:

Alyssa Peltier

Senior Manager, Industry Marketing

Cvent

Sponsored by:

