GettyImages-1037082124.jpg
Webinars

[Webinar] How to Craft RFPs That Make Your Events More Profitable

Don't miss this live webinar on January 22, 2020 at 2 PM ET!

This program has been submitted to the Events Industry Council for CMP Preferred Provider review. For more info on how to get CE credits, click here!

Webinar live date: January 22, 2020 at 2pm ET / 11am PT
Duration: 30 minutes 

An amazing space is the heart of a successful event; and the RFP is step one for getting the venue you want.

A well-crafted RFP equips you with the negotiating power get your ideal space without busting your budget.  Join our webinar to learn best practices about how create an RFP with event profitability in mind. We’ll provide actionable tips on how to control your costs while still getting the venue and experiences that will wow your event attendees.    

Webinar attendees will:

  • Learn how to craft a concise RFP that illustrates the total economic value your event will have to the venue and destination
  • Get tips on how to cut costs and negotiate better amenities (i.e. better room block terms)
  • Understand how to track and control overall event spend and demonstrate ROI

Speakers:

Laura Puglisi Headshot.jpg

Laura Puglisi
Director, Venue Sourcing & Partnerships, Cvent

 

 

 

paulina_curto_headshot.jpg

Paulina Curto
Manager, Meetings & Events Team, Cvent

 

 

Moderator:

Sue_Hatch.jpg Sue Hatch
Content Director, MeetingsNet

 

Sponsored by:

Cvent logo

Register for the webinar below:

 
