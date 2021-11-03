Skip navigation
Menu
Webinars
GettyImages-941729686.jpg
Webinars

[Webinar] How to Control Costs When Planning Hybrid Events

Thursday, December 9, 2 p.m. ET/ 11 a.m. PT

Earn 1.0 clock hour toward your Certified Meeting Professional certification or re-certification in Domain A: Strategic Planning. For more info on how to get CE credits, click here!

Webinar live date: December 9, 2021 at 2pm ET / 11am PT
Duration: 1 hour    

Budgeting for events is complex, but budgeting for a new event model can be especially tricky. As event organizers strategize hybrid events, cost is one of the first issues on the table. Join us to learn some inside tips for optimizing your hybrid event budget, with attention paid to strategic, live, and digital elements. We’ll examine audience considerations, how the destination impacts your event, and how to maximize your technology decisions. 

Learning Outcomes: 

  • Understand how a continuous learning environment can help you extend your investment dollars. 
  • Learn ways to expand sponsorships to reduce overall costs.
  • Ensure that your event team and key stakeholders have realistic expectations of your hybrid event budget. 

Speakers:

amanda.jpgAmanda Wood
Director, Experiential Marketing & Production
Creative Group

 

melissa.jpgMelissa Van Dyke
Senior Vice President, Constumer Experience & Insights, Global
Creative Group

 

Moderator:

sue.jpgSue Hatch
Content Director, MeetingsNet

 


Sponsored by:

sponsors.jpg

Register for the webinar below:

 
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
GettyImages-1157907729.jpg
[Webinar] One Step Ahead, Predicting the Future of Event Technology
Oct 12, 2021
GettyImages-1172044327.jpg
[Webinar] Event Promotions 101: Proven Tactics that Drive Registrations and Deliver Attendees
Sep 20, 2021
GettyImages-1251667476.jpg
[Webinar] Planning Your Companywide Meetings & Sales Kickoffs in a Hybrid World
Sep 01, 2021
GettyImages-1270600071.jpg
[Webinar] What Is Your Delta Variant Contingency Plan?
Aug 17, 2021