[Webinar] How to Control Costs When Planning Hybrid Events

Webinar live date: December 9, 2021 at 2pm ET / 11am PT

Duration: 1 hour

Budgeting for events is complex, but budgeting for a new event model can be especially tricky. As event organizers strategize hybrid events, cost is one of the first issues on the table. Join us to learn some inside tips for optimizing your hybrid event budget, with attention paid to strategic, live, and digital elements. We’ll examine audience considerations, how the destination impacts your event, and how to maximize your technology decisions.

Learning Outcomes:

Understand how a continuous learning environment can help you extend your investment dollars.

Learn ways to expand sponsorships to reduce overall costs.

Ensure that your event team and key stakeholders have realistic expectations of your hybrid event budget.

Speakers:

Amanda Wood

Director, Experiential Marketing & Production

Creative Group

Melissa Van Dyke

Senior Vice President, Constumer Experience & Insights, Global

Creative Group

Moderator:

Sue Hatch

Content Director, MeetingsNet



