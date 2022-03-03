[Webinar] The Great Hybrid Debate

Earn 1.0 clock hour toward your Certified Meeting Professional certification or re-certification in Domain A: Strategic Planning. For more info on how to get CE credits, click here!

Webinar live date: March 31, 2022 at 2pm ET / 11am PT

Duration: 1 hour

2021 was expected to be “the year of hybrid.” Now that’s 2022. But still, many event planners are left wondering how to actually plan and execute a hybrid event. Before embarking on your hybrid event planning journey, you need to ask yourself a few key questions: What is the goal of your event? Why are you considering a hybrid format? What does hybrid mean to you?

Join this webinar as we discuss these questions and lay out the keys to a successful hybrid event, including:

A/V and venue need

Content development and delivery

Engagement and community building

Timelines, resources, and support services

Speakers:

Julie Haddix

Senior Director, Solutions Marketing

Cvent

Shaun Simon

Director of Professional Services

Cvent

