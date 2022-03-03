[Webinar] The Great Hybrid Debate

Earn 1.0 clock hour toward your Certified Meeting Professional certification or re-certification in Domain A: Strategic Planning. For more info on how to get CE credits, click here!
Webinar live date: March 31, 2022 at 2pm ET / 11am PT
Duration: 1 hour
2021 was expected to be “the year of hybrid.” Now that’s 2022. But still, many event planners are left wondering how to actually plan and execute a hybrid event. Before embarking on your hybrid event planning journey, you need to ask yourself a few key questions: What is the goal of your event? Why are you considering a hybrid format? What does hybrid mean to you?
Join this webinar as we discuss these questions and lay out the keys to a successful hybrid event, including:
- A/V and venue need
- Content development and delivery
- Engagement and community building
- Timelines, resources, and support services
Speakers:
Julie Haddix
Senior Director, Solutions Marketing
Cvent
Shaun Simon
Director of Professional Services
Cvent
Sponsored by:
Register for the webinar below: