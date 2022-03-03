Skip navigation

[Webinar] The Great Hybrid Debate

Thursday, March 31, 2022 at 2 p.m. ET

Earn 1.0 clock hour toward your Certified Meeting Professional certification or re-certification in Domain A: Strategic Planning. For more info on how to get CE credits, click here!

2021 was expected to be “the year of hybrid.” Now that’s 2022. But still, many event planners are left wondering how to actually plan and execute a hybrid event. Before embarking on your hybrid event planning journey, you need to ask yourself a few key questions: What is the goal of your event? Why are you considering a hybrid format? What does hybrid mean to you?

Join this webinar as we discuss these questions and lay out the keys to a successful hybrid event, including:

  • A/V and venue need
  • Content development and delivery
  • Engagement and community building
  • Timelines, resources, and support services

Speakers:

julie.pngJulie Haddix
Senior Director, Solutions Marketing 
Cvent

 

shaun.jpgShaun Simon
Director of Professional Services
Cvent

 

 

Sponsored by:

