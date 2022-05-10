[Webinar] Go Rogue: Transforming Sustainability from Optional to Imperative

Earn 1.0 clock hour toward your Certified Meeting Professional certification or re-certification in Domain A: Strategic Planning. For more info on how to get CE credits, click here!

Webinar live date: June 29, 2022 at 2pm ET / 11am PT

Duration: 1 hour

CARBON: 50 billion tons of materials enter the global economy every year, and the event and hospitality industry is a key contributor.



CONSUMPTION: For the past 200 years, global consumption has been that of a linear economy (“take–make–waste”).



SUPPLY CHAIN: Our current approach to procuring and nurturing sustainable suppliers is lacking in fairness, diversity, and equity.

When we consider these issues, it’s hard to imagine that some still view designing events sustainably as an option. Join this session to becoming a “GO ROGUE* change-maker” and take action for a sustainable events industry. Together, we will learn about circular design and how to apply it to carbon emissions, consumption, supply chain, and the sustainability success of your event and organization.

Learning Outcomes

What is circularity? What are the risks it mitigates, the opportunities it creates, and the trends it accelerates?

Identify organizational- and events-related barriers and the solutions to break through them.

Learn how to rethink partnerships by building new ones and evolving existing ones at the same time.

How to GO ROGUE*

*Galvanize, Outside the box, Replicate and report, Overcome, Gain momentum, Unusual partners, Equity

Speakers:

The “Three Circuleers”—David Fiss, Paul Salinger, and Chance Thompson—are back after a productive sustainability series at IMEX America ‘21, joined by Dr. Aurora Dawn Benton. We’re thrilled to partner with MeetingsNet to help build a circular events industry that is truly sustainable.

Dr. Aurora Dawn Benton, aka The Change-maker

Chief Change Agent, Astrapto

Paul Salinger, aka The Provocateur

Event Sustainability Evangelist (former Oracle VP)

David Fiss, aka The Cactopus

Director of Corporate Partnerships & Event Strategy, Sustainable Brands

Chance Thompson, aka The Designer

Co-Founder @ VIRIDESCENT



