Webinars
GettyImages-523231300-SH.jpg
Webinars

[Webinar] Getting HCPs to Return to F2F meetings

Thursday, July 30, 2020 | 2 PM ET

Earn 1.0 clock hour toward your Certified Meeting Professional certification or re-certification in Domain A: Strategic Planning. For more info on how to get CE credits, click here!

Webinar live date: July 30, 2020 at 2 p.m. ET / 11 a.m. PT
Duration: 1 hour

Healthcare providers are eager for education but moving them from FOGO (fear of going out) to FOMO (fear of missing out) is the next big challenge for medical conference planners. With meetings now virtual, HCPs are getting the education they require, but they’re missing the critical benefit of engaging with each other in venue hallways and expo floors. To prepare for the evolution back to live and hybrid events, providing the value proposition of networking in addition to education at meetings and congresses will be key. During this session, we will examine outcomes from recent medical association virtual congresses and best practices to gain an understanding of how to enhance the HCP experience and create meeting FOMO!

  • Attend this session to
  • Explore the value live events deliver compared to virtual meetings
  • Understand the how to create powerful networking opportunities for HCPs
  • Learn how recent medical association conferences have focused on attendee engagement 

Speakers:

betsy.jpgBetsy Bondurant, CMM, CET
President, Bondurant Consulting
 

 

 

ashley.jpgAshley Williams, MBA
Vice President, Life Sciences Center of Excellence, BCD Meetings & Events
 


 

Moderator:

Sue Hatch
Content Director, MeetingsNet

 

 

Sponsored by:

sponsors.jpg

Register for the webinar below:

 

