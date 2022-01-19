[Webinar] Future-Proof Your Hotel Contracting Strategy

Earn 1.0 clock hour toward your Certified Meeting Professional certification or re-certification in Domain A: Strategic Planning. For more info on how to get CE credits, click here!

Webinar live date: February 23, 2022 at 2pm ET / 11am PT

Duration: 1 hour

Hotel contract language needs an update. Join this 60-minute event for recommendations on reviewing contracts signed pre-Covid, as well as new clauses to consider for future contracts that can help to avoid attrition fees and protect your organization from changes at hotels that could impact events. Procurement expert Therese Jardine will share examples that illustrate the importance of these clauses to protect your organization and its events.

Key takeaways:

Understand why it is important to review contracts signed prior to Covid to make sure your needs will be met.

Get suggestions for updates to legal terms to offer better protection.

Learn about five clauses you may not have heard of and how they can help ensure a successful event.

Speaker:

Therese Jardine

Principal

Strategic Event Procurement



