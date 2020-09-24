[Webinar] The Future of In-Person Events: Safer Event Experiences

Earn 1.0 clock hour toward your Certified Meeting Professional certification or re-certification in Domain A: Strategic Planning. For more info on how to get CE credits, click here!

Webinar live date: October 20, 2020 at 2pm ET / 11am PT

Duration: 1 hour

The value of in-person events in undeniable. With hybrid and in-person events returning in the near future, event professionalsneed to make sure the safety and well-being of attendees and staff is the top priority.

In this webinar we’ll teach you how to tackle these new challenges with confidence by:

Implementing technology to create safer events

Creating event layouts and diagrams that comply with social distancing

Managing session capacity and using self-check-in kiosks

Safely facilitating onsite meetings and enabling touchless contact sharing

Speakers:

Brooke Gracey

Senior Manager, Demand Generation

Cvent

Leah Utley

Senior Sales Executive, Onsite Solutions

Cvent

