GettyImages-1257947148.jpg
Webinars

[Webinar] The Future of In-Person Events: Safer Event Experiences

Tuesday, Oct. 20 | 2 PM ET

Earn 1.0 clock hour toward your Certified Meeting Professional certification or re-certification in Domain A: Strategic Planning. For more info on how to get CE credits, click here!

Webinar live date: October 20, 2020 at 2pm ET / 11am PT
Duration: 1 hour    

The value of in-person events in undeniable. With hybrid and in-person events returning in the near future, event professionalsneed to make sure the safety and well-being of attendees and staff is the top priority.

In this webinar we’ll teach you how to tackle these new challenges with confidence by:

  • Implementing technology to create safer events
  • Creating event layouts and diagrams that comply with social distancing
  • Managing session capacity and using self-check-in kiosks
  • Safely facilitating onsite meetings and enabling touchless contact sharing

Speakers:

brooke.jpgBrooke Gracey
Senior Manager, Demand Generation
Cvent

 

leah.jpgLeah Utley
Senior Sales Executive, Onsite Solutions
Cvent

 

 

Sponsored by:

Cvent logo

 

Register for the webinar below:

 
