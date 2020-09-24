[Webinar] The Future of In-Person Events: Safer Event Experiences

Earn 1.0 clock hour toward your Certified Meeting Professional certification or re-certification in Domain A: Strategic Planning. For more info on how to get CE credits, click here!
Webinar live date: October 20, 2020 at 2pm ET / 11am PT
Duration: 1 hour
The value of in-person events in undeniable. With hybrid and in-person events returning in the near future, event professionalsneed to make sure the safety and well-being of attendees and staff is the top priority.
In this webinar we’ll teach you how to tackle these new challenges with confidence by:
- Implementing technology to create safer events
- Creating event layouts and diagrams that comply with social distancing
- Managing session capacity and using self-check-in kiosks
- Safely facilitating onsite meetings and enabling touchless contact sharing
Speakers:
Brooke Gracey
Senior Manager, Demand Generation
Cvent
Leah Utley
Senior Sales Executive, Onsite Solutions
Cvent
Sponsored by:
