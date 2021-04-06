[Webinar] Feeding Virtual and Hybrid Events in 2021

Earn 1.0 clock hour toward your Certified Meeting Professional certification or re-certification in Domain A: Strategic Planning. For more info on how to get CE credits, click here!

Webinar live date: April 29, 2021 at 2 p.m. ET / 11 a.m. PT

Duration: 1 hour

In 2020, in-person meetings were abruptly cancelled, forcing event planners to develop fully digital strategies. As we enter 2021, we can thoughtfully apply lessons learned from 2020 to host stand-out virtual experiences and begin to plan for hybrid events with attendees both in-person and online. Join Grubhub for an exciting discussion about how meeting planners across the nation are using meals to drive engagement for virtual events. We’ll also discuss how to safely incorporate meals into hybrid events with attendees both in-person and online. We’re excited to share that all webinar registrants will receive a $20 Grubhub credit* to try the Grubhub corporate product first-hand (to be used within the United States).

*Terms apply

Attendees will:

Learn how companies are using meals to increase registrations and engagement

Get ideas for safe food ordering that enhances the event experience, in-person and online

Understand an actio nable plan for streamlining event meals in a cost-effective manner

Speaker:

Serge Voronov

Enterprise Sales Executive

Grubhub



Moderator:

Sue Hatch

Content Director, MeetingsNet

Sponsored by:

