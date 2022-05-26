Skip navigation
GettyImages-876819060.jpg
Webinars

[Webinar] Feeding Hybrid and In-Person Meetings and Events

Tuesday, June 14, 2022 at 2 p.m. ET

Earn 1.0 clock hour toward your Certified Meeting Professional certification or re-certification in Domain A: Strategic Planning. For more info on how to get CE credits, click here!

Webinar live date: June 14 at 2pm ET / 11am PT
Duration: 1 hour    

The summer of 2022 marks the return of in-person lunches, activities and events. Join us for a webinar on Tuesday, June 14 to learn how you can leverage Grubhub meal perks for your meetings and events as companies transition into hybrid or in-person environments.

We’re excited to share that all webinar attendees will receive a $20 Grubhub credit* to try the Grubhub corporate product first-hand (to be used within the United States, valid only for first-time corporate account users).

Attendees can look forward to:

  • Ideas for food ordering that enhances the event experience, both in-person and hybrid
  • Flexible options for streamlining food ordering in a cost-effective manner
  • Actionable tips on how to get leadership on board

*Terms Apply

Speaker:

maddy.jpgMaddy Vaith
Enterprise Sales Executive
Grubhub

 

Sponsored by:

GH_Corporate_stacked-sRGB-OrangeGray-01 (2).png

Register for the webinar below:

 
