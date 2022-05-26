[Webinar] Feeding Hybrid and In-Person Meetings and Events

Earn 1.0 clock hour toward your Certified Meeting Professional certification or re-certification in Domain A: Strategic Planning. For more info on how to get CE credits, click here!

Webinar live date: June 14 at 2pm ET / 11am PT

Duration: 1 hour

The summer of 2022 marks the return of in-person lunches, activities and events. Join us for a webinar on Tuesday, June 14 to learn how you can leverage Grubhub meal perks for your meetings and events as companies transition into hybrid or in-person environments.

Attendees can look forward to:

Ideas for food ordering that enhances the event experience, both in-person and hybrid

Flexible options for streamlining food ordering in a cost-effective manner

Actionable tips on how to get leadership on board

Speaker:

Maddy Vaith

Enterprise Sales Executive

Grubhub

