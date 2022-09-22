Skip navigation
[Webinar] Everything You Need to Successfully Run Your In-Person Events

Tuesday, October 18, 2022 at 2 p.m. ET

Earn 1.0 clock hour toward your Certified Meeting Professional certification or re-certification in Domain A: Strategic Planning. For more info on how to get CE credits, click here!

Duration: 1 hour    

Much-awaited in-person events are finally returning! (And in full force) But they come with new-found challenges: how do you find the perfect venue? How do you ensure contactless check-in? And how do you notify attendees of any last-minute changes to the event? Join us for a webinar on ‘Everything You Need to Successfully Run Your In-Person Events’ to discover everything you need for delivering safe, dynamic, and powerful in-person events today.

In this webinar, you’ll learn how to:

  • Create an impactful event website and notify via Cvent’s built-in registration tool
  • Discover the perfect venue by sending eRFPs to 300,000 venues
  • Simplify check-in and badging using a QR code or a digital wallet
  • Keep your attendees engaged 24x7 via Cvent’s Attendee Hub Event App

Speakers:

Chris Kearney.pngChris Kearney
Senior Manager, Enterprise Solutions
Cvent

 

 

Sponsored by:

Cvent logo

