[Webinar] Event Promotions 101: Proven Tactics that Drive Registrations and Deliver Attendees

Earn 1.0 clock hour toward your Certified Meeting Professional certification or re-certification in Domain A: Strategic Planning. For more info on how to get CE credits, click here!
Webinar live date: October 20, 2021 at 2pm ET / 11am PT
Duration: 1 hour
Getting attendees to your events isn’t easy. From virtual conferences, to webinars,to in-personevents, attendees are overwhelmed with all the ways they can network and learn.How do you cut through the noise and prove that your event is the one to attend? Join us to find out how to make your event communications more effective to increase attendance and extend the reach of your events.
In this webinar, you’ll learn:
- Best practices formarketing before, during, and after events
- Alternative marketing channels which are now (or will be) the new norm
- How to extend and harness the power of your events
Speakers:
Emily Dick
Director, Demand Generation
Cvent
Alyssa Peltier
Senior Manager, Industry Solutions
Cvent
Moderator:
Sue Hatch
Content Director, MeetingsNet
