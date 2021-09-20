[Webinar] Event Promotions 101: Proven Tactics that Drive Registrations and Deliver Attendees

Earn 1.0 clock hour toward your Certified Meeting Professional certification or re-certification in Domain A: Strategic Planning. For more info on how to get CE credits, click here!

Webinar live date: October 20, 2021 at 2pm ET / 11am PT

Duration: 1 hour

Getting attendees to your events isn’t easy. From virtual conferences, to webinars,to in-personevents, attendees are overwhelmed with all the ways they can network and learn.How do you cut through the noise and prove that your event is the one to attend? Join us to find out how to make your event communications more effective to increase attendance and extend the reach of your events.

In this webinar, you’ll learn:

Best practices formarketing before, during, and after events

Alternative marketing channels which are now (or will be) the new norm

How to extend and harness the power of your events

Speakers:

Emily Dick

Director, Demand Generation

Cvent

Alyssa Peltier

Senior Manager, Industry Solutions

Cvent

Moderator:

Sue Hatch

Content Director, MeetingsNet



Sponsored by:

Register for the webinar below: