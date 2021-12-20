Skip navigation
[Webinar] Event Predictions for 2022

Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022 at 2 p.m. ET/11 a.m. PT

Earn 1.0 clock hour toward your Certified Meeting Professional certification or re-certification in Domain A: Strategic Planning. For more info on how to get CE credits, click here!

Duration: 1 hour    

The last couple of years have been full of surprises, and chances are that 2022 will have a few tricks up it’s sleeves as well. And while we may not have a crystal ball or fortune teller on standby, we do closely monitor the event landscape and keep our finger on the pulse of new trends and innovations.

To help you stay ahead of the curve for 2022, we’ve assembled a panel of experts in events and marketing and in this timely discussion they’ll share their predictions on:

  • The return of in-person
  • The use of hybrid events
  • Evolution of virtual events, including webinars
  • Trends around your total event program

Speakers:

Vice President, Product Marketing
Cvent

 

Senior Director, Meetings & Events
Cvent

 

Senior Director of Demand Generation for the Event Cloud
Cvent

 


Sponsored by:

