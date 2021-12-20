[Webinar] Event Predictions for 2022

Earn 1.0 clock hour toward your Certified Meeting Professional certification or re-certification in Domain A: Strategic Planning. For more info on how to get CE credits, click here!

Webinar live date: January 20, 2022 at 2pm ET / 11am PT

Duration: 1 hour

The last couple of years have been full of surprises, and chances are that 2022 will have a few tricks up it’s sleeves as well. And while we may not have a crystal ball or fortune teller on standby, we do closely monitor the event landscape and keep our finger on the pulse of new trends and innovations.

To help you stay ahead of the curve for 2022, we’ve assembled a panel of experts in events and marketing and in this timely discussion they’ll share their predictions on:

The return of in-person

The use of hybrid events

Evolution of virtual events, including webinars

Trends around your total event program

Speakers:

Mike Dietrich

Vice President, Product Marketing

Cvent

Rachel Andrews

Senior Director, Meetings & Events

Cvent

Mylissa Patterson

Senior Director of Demand Generation for the Event Cloud

Cvent



Sponsored by:

Register for the webinar below: