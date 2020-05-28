Skip navigation
Menu
Webinars
GettyImages-1205590036.jpg
Webinars

[Webinar] Differentiating Virtual Events to Increase Engagement

Thursday, June 18, 2020 | 2 PM ET

Webinar live date: June 18, 2020 at 2 p.m. ET / 11 a.m. PT
Duration: 1 hour

Over the past few months, event planners have been faced with the challenge of transitioning their events to the virtual world. Join Grubhub for an insightful conversation about how meals can bring everyone to the table while they log in remotely, driving not only attendance but also engagement from attendees. One client, AppZen, saw a 120% increase in attendance from working with Grubhub to offer lunch for their webinars. This webinar will show you how you can too.  

Learning outcomes:

  • Learn how to increase registrations and engagement to maximize event ROI 
  • Get ideas for using food to enhance the event experience 
  • Develop an actionable, cost-effective plan for delivering attendee meals 

Speakers:

heather.jpgHeather Grobaski
Senior Enterprise Sales Executive
Grubhub
 

 

Moderator:

Sue Hatch
Content Director, MeetingsNet

 

 

Sponsored by:

GFW_Grubhub_seamless_logo_lockup_RGB_horizontal (3).png

Register for the webinar below:

 

Related
GettyImages-sb10062836cc-001.jpg
[Webinar] Setting the Table for a Shift in Event F&B Service
Apr 30, 2020
GettyImages-1132333498.jpg
[Webinar] Recover and Rebuild: Preparing for Post-Coronavirus Meetings
Apr 14, 2020
GettyImages-557608555.jpg
[Webinar] Become a Virtual Meeting & Event Pro
Apr 02, 2020
GettyImages-1124339065.jpg
[Webinar] Convert, Don’t Cancel! Rescue Your Live Event by Converting to Virtual in 5 Easy Steps
Mar 17, 2020