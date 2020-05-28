[Webinar] Differentiating Virtual Events to Increase Engagement

Webinar live date: June 18, 2020 at 2 p.m. ET / 11 a.m. PT

Duration: 1 hour

Over the past few months, event planners have been faced with the challenge of transitioning their events to the virtual world. Join Grubhub for an insightful conversation about how meals can bring everyone to the table while they log in remotely, driving not only attendance but also engagement from attendees. One client, AppZen, saw a 120% increase in attendance from working with Grubhub to offer lunch for their webinars. This webinar will show you how you can too.

Learning outcomes:

Learn how to increase registrations and engagement to maximize event ROI

Get ideas for using food to enhance the event experience

Develop an actionable, cost-effective plan for delivering attendee meals

Speakers:

Heather Grobaski

Senior Enterprise Sales Executive

Grubhub



Moderator:

Sue Hatch

Content Director, MeetingsNet

