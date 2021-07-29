[Webinar] Designing Your Event Program for Diversity & Inclusion

Earn 1.0 clock hour toward your Certified Meeting Professional certification or re-certification in Domain A: Strategic Planning. For more info on how to get CE credits, click here!

Webinar live date: August 18, 2021 at 2pm ET / 11am PT

Duration: 1 hour

No matter the event, your attendees are diverse individuals who crave engaging experiences that meet their unique needs. In order to deliver an event that speaks to them on their terms, event organizers need strategically approach every facet of event design to ensure the vibrancy of this diversity is not only protected, but celebrated.

Join us as we discuss:

How every angle of planning an event (venue selection, promotion, speaker selection, etc.) impacts an individual’s ability to feel included

Tips for avoiding the pitfalls of outdated thinking

Opportunities that you can use to ensure vibrancy at your events

Speaker:

Nathan Chin (he / him)

Senior Product Manager

Cvent

Moderator:

Sue Hatch

Content Director, MeetingsNet







Sponsored by:

Register for the webinar below: