[Webinar] Designing Your Event Program for Diversity & Inclusion

Earn 1.0 clock hour toward your Certified Meeting Professional certification or re-certification in Domain A: Strategic Planning. For more info on how to get CE credits, click here!
Webinar live date: August 18, 2021 at 2pm ET / 11am PT
Duration: 1 hour
No matter the event, your attendees are diverse individuals who crave engaging experiences that meet their unique needs. In order to deliver an event that speaks to them on their terms, event organizers need strategically approach every facet of event design to ensure the vibrancy of this diversity is not only protected, but celebrated.
Join us as we discuss:
- How every angle of planning an event (venue selection, promotion, speaker selection, etc.) impacts an individual’s ability to feel included
- Tips for avoiding the pitfalls of outdated thinking
- Opportunities that you can use to ensure vibrancy at your events
Speaker:
Nathan Chin (he / him)
Senior Product Manager
Cvent
Moderator:
Sue Hatch
Content Director, MeetingsNet
Sponsored by:
Register for the webinar below: