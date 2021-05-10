[Webinar] The Currency of Live Event Engagement

Earn 1.0 clock hour toward your Certified Meeting Professional certification or re-certification in Domain A: Strategic Planning. For more info on how to get CE credits, click here!

Webinar live date: June 9, 2021 at 2pm ET / 11am PT

Duration: 1 hour

In the engagement economy, one unit of exchange rises to the top: live event engagement. What does time spent at and with your event brand, albeit virtual, in-person or hybrid, translate to business value? How does live digital engagement compare to other tactics in your marketing mix? How can you best construct an event strategy across the entire events channel to drive the deepest engagement? And, lastly how do you capture those insights for immediate proof of impact?

In this webinar, we'll discuss the power of engagement and how your live events channel is your best kept secret with untapped potential for marketing success.

Speakers:

McNeel Keenan

Vice President of Product Management

Cvent



Moderator:

Sue Hatch

Content Director, MeetingsNet



Sponsored by:

Register for the webinar below: