Skip navigation
Menu
Webinars
image.jpg
Webinars

[Webinar] The Currency of Live Event Engagement

Wednesday, June 9 | 2 PM ET

Earn 1.0 clock hour toward your Certified Meeting Professional certification or re-certification in Domain A: Strategic Planning. For more info on how to get CE credits, click here!

Webinar live date: June 9, 2021 at 2pm ET / 11am PT
Duration: 1 hour    

In the engagement economy, one unit of exchange rises to the top: live event engagement. What does time spent at and with your event brand, albeit virtual, in-person or hybrid, translate to business value? How does live digital engagement compare to other tactics in your marketing mix? How can you best construct an event strategy across the entire events channel to drive the deepest engagement? And, lastly how do you capture those insights for immediate proof of impact?

In this webinar, we'll discuss the power of engagement and how your live events channel is your best kept secret with untapped potential for marketing success.

Speakers:

McNeel Keenan - Headshot.PNGMcNeel Keenan
Vice President of Product Management
Cvent

 


Moderator:

SueHatchSue Hatch
Content Director, MeetingsNet

 


Sponsored by:

Cvent logo

Register for the webinar below:

 
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
GettyImages-1222728422.jpg
[Webinar] Backstage Pass: Producing Compelling Content that Drives Engagement
Apr 20, 2021
GettyImages-648303978.jpg
[Webinar] Feeding Virtual and Hybrid Events in 2021
Apr 06, 2021
GettyImages-1255371690.jpg
[Webinar] Hybrid How-To: A Step-by-Step Guide to Hosting a Successful Hybrid Event
Mar 17, 2021
GettyImages-10170169.jpg
[Webinar] Hotel Contract Solutions for In-Person Events in the New Normal
Mar 10, 2021