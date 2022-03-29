[Webinar] The Biggest Hybrid Meeting Trends of 2022

Earn 1.0 clock hour toward your Certified Meeting Professional certification or re-certification in Domain A: Strategic Planning. For more info on how to get CE credits, click here!

Webinar live date: April 20, 2022 at 2pm ET / 11am PT

Duration: 1 hour

Join Brandee Plott and Lauren Huffman, creators of MPA University as they dive into their findings from the 6-week educational event: The Ultimate Hybrid Master Class. After spending weeks diving into hybrid meeting planning, promotion, and execution with the experts, major questions have been answered, new trends have emerged, and expert advice has been attained. This session will uncover their findings and shine light on all that hybrid events have to offer in 2022 and beyond.

Speaker:

Brandee Plott

Director of Marketing

MeetingPlay + Aventri

Lauren Huffman

Director of Marketing Operations,

MeetingPlay + Aventri



