Skip navigation
Menu
Webinars
GettyImages-912986250.jpg
Webinars

[Webinar] The Biggest Hybrid Meeting Trends of 2022

Wednesday, April 20, 2022 at 2 p.m. ET

Earn 1.0 clock hour toward your Certified Meeting Professional certification or re-certification in Domain A: Strategic Planning. For more info on how to get CE credits, click here!

Webinar live date: April 20, 2022 at 2pm ET / 11am PT
Duration: 1 hour    

Join Brandee Plott and Lauren Huffman, creators of MPA University as they dive into their findings from the 6-week educational event: The Ultimate Hybrid Master Class. After spending weeks diving into hybrid meeting planning, promotion, and execution with the experts, major questions have been answered, new trends have emerged, and expert advice has been attained. This session will uncover their findings and shine light on all that hybrid events have to offer in 2022 and beyond.

Speaker:

brandee headshot.jpg

Brandee Plott
Director of Marketing
MeetingPlay + Aventri

 

lauren headshot.jpg

Lauren Huffman
Director of Marketing Operations,
MeetingPlay + Aventri

 


Sponsored by:

meetingplaylogo.jpg

Register for the webinar below:

 
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
GettyImages-1003246402.jpg
[Webinar] The Great Hybrid Debate
Mar 03, 2022
2.jpg
[Webinar] Make Your In-Person and Virtual Events Inclusive
Mar 03, 2022
GettyImages-10170169 (1).jpg
[Webinar] Future-Proof Your Hotel Contracting Strategy
Jan 19, 2022
GettyImages-696570136.jpg
[Webinar] Lessons from the Experts for 2022
Jan 06, 2022