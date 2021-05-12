[Webinar] Beyond Engagement: Using Gamification to Achieve More Meaningful Educational Outcomes

Earn 1.0 clock hour toward your Certified Meeting Professional certification or re-certification in Domain A: Strategic Planning. For more info on how to get CE credits, click here!

Webinar live date: June 8, 2021 at 2pm ET / 11am PT

Duration: 1 hour

Gamification is an innovative tool that is proven to boost engagement in a learning environment. However, inherent to its design, the interactive and competitive elements not only boost audience participation, but also allow event planners and professionals to collect valuable data regarding learner feedback and educational outcomes. Array (formerly known as Educational Measures) is a leader in content engagement for life sciences events. Through this webinar, they bring you a guide to best practices for gamification at your events – and a real life example of how their client, Vindico Medical Education, implemented a gamification program that enhanced their learner engagement in both in-person and virtual settings.



Attendees will:

Recognize how gamification can be used improve engagement and educational outcomes in both live and virtual setting

Describe insights that can be gained by the analysis of data collected through the use of gamification

Outline strategies for the use of gamification in event planning that can lead to the collection of more meaningful outcomes

Speakers:

Tyler Nelson

Director of Product

Array

Katie Robinson, PhD, CHCP

Associate Director, Medical Research and Quality Outcomes

Vindico Medical Education

Sue Hatch

Content Director, MeetingsNet

Sponsored by:

