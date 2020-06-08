[Webinar] Best Practices to Accelerate Your Pivot to Virtual Events

Earn 1.0 clock hour toward your Certified Meeting Professional certification or re-certification in Domain A: Strategic Planning. For more info on how to get CE credits, click here!

Webinar live date: April 22, 2020 at 2pm ET / 11am PT

Duration: 1 hour

Meeting and event professionals across the globe are adapting to the “new normal” during these challenging times, with many making the move to virtual events. While this is a new frontier for some, the good news is that the fundamentals of great in-person events also apply to virtual events: promotion, registration, driving and capturing attendee engagement, gathering feedback, etc.—but there are some unique differences and details you should be aware of if you want to make the successful transition to virtual.

In this live webinar, we’ll share tips and best practices on how to accelerate your pivot to virtual, so you can deliver great virtual events when you need them the most.



During the live presentation you’ll learn:

How going virtual affects the event planning lifecycle (what stays, what goes, what changes)

How to build an engaging virtual event your attendees will love, and how to connect them with each other

Best practices from industry peers for virtual events of all sizes

Speaker:

McNeel Keenan

Vice President of Product Management

Cvent

Sponsored by:

