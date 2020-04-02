Skip navigation
[Webinar] Become a Virtual Meeting & Event Pro

Wednesday, April 29, 2020 at 2 PM ET/11 AM ET

This program has been submitted to the Events Industry Council for CMP Preferred Provider review. For more info on how to get CE credits, click here!

Duration: 1 hour

In this two-part webinar about running virtual and hybrid meetings and events, we’ll equip you with the knowledge and skills needed to engage your audiences remotely. We’ll also help you lay out a plan to ensure flawless execution for when our industry returns to in-person and hybrid, or part in-person, part-virtual, events. 

From the AV and tech checklist you should run through before your virtual meeting to facilitation techniques designed to keep your audiences engaged, the takeaways from this webinar will improve how you run your virtual and hybrid meetings and events.

In this webinar, you’ll learn to

  • How to run your virtual events seamlessly now
  • How to use technology and facilitation skills to keep your remote audience engaged
  • How to plan for hybrid events in the near future
     

Speakers:

michael.jpgMichael Judeh
Senior Director, AV Technology
Convene

 

starr.jpgJulie Starr
Director, Learning and Development
Convene

 

Moderator:

Sue Hatch
Content Director, MeetingsNet

 

 

Sponsored by:

convenefooter.jpg

Register for the webinar below:

 

