[Webinar] Become a Virtual Meeting & Event Pro

This program has been submitted to the Events Industry Council for CMP Preferred Provider review.

Webinar live date: April 29, 2020 at 2 p.m. ET / 11 a.m. PT

Duration: 1 hour

In this two-part webinar about running virtual and hybrid meetings and events, we’ll equip you with the knowledge and skills needed to engage your audiences remotely. We’ll also help you lay out a plan to ensure flawless execution for when our industry returns to in-person and hybrid, or part in-person, part-virtual, events.

From the AV and tech checklist you should run through before your virtual meeting to facilitation techniques designed to keep your audiences engaged, the takeaways from this webinar will improve how you run your virtual and hybrid meetings and events.

In this webinar, you’ll learn to

How to run your virtual events seamlessly now

How to use technology and facilitation skills to keep your remote audience engaged

How to plan for hybrid events in the near future



Speakers:

Michael Judeh

Senior Director, AV Technology

Convene

Julie Starr

Director, Learning and Development

Convene

Moderator:

Sue Hatch

Content Director, MeetingsNet

Sponsored by:

