[Webinar] Bark Up the Right Tree: Align Your Event Marketing Strategy to the Right Promotional Channels

Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023 at 2 pm ET/11 am PT

Earn 1.0 clock hour toward your Certified Meeting Professional certification or re-certification in Domain A: Strategic Planning. For more info on how to get CE credits, click here!

Duration: 1 hour    

Unique new ways to promote your events are constantly popping up; from TikTok and LinkedIn Conversation Ads, to influencer marketing and podcasts, the options can be endless. So, how do you know which channels are right for your event and organization? How can you best incorporate these innovative tactics into your marketing and event strategy? Join this webinar with Cvent where we’ll explore how you can use new channels to tell your brand story and promote your events.

Key Takeaways:

  • Get fresh ideas on channels and tactics you can use today, and in the future
  • Find tips on amplifying your brand’s reach
  • Discover new ways to repurpose content and extend your event lifecycle

Speaker:

Director, Demand Generation
Cvent

Sponsored by:

