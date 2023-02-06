[Webinar] Bark Up the Right Tree: Align Your Event Marketing Strategy to the Right Promotional Channels

Earn 1.0 clock hour toward your Certified Meeting Professional certification or re-certification in Domain A: Strategic Planning. For more info on how to get CE credits, click here!

Webinar live date: February 28, 2023 at 2pm ET / 11am PT

Duration: 1 hour

Unique new ways to promote your events are constantly popping up; from TikTok and LinkedIn Conversation Ads, to influencer marketing and podcasts, the options can be endless. So, how do you know which channels are right for your event and organization? How can you best incorporate these innovative tactics into your marketing and event strategy? Join this webinar with Cvent where we’ll explore how you can use new channels to tell your brand story and promote your events.

Key Takeaways:

Get fresh ideas on channels and tactics you can use today, and in the future

Find tips on amplifying your brand’s reach

Discover new ways to repurpose content and extend your event lifecycle

Speaker:

Emily Dick

Director, Demand Generation

Cvent

Sponsored by:

Sponsored by:




