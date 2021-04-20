Skip navigation
[Webinar] Backstage Pass: Producing Compelling Content that Drives Engagement

Thursday, May 13 | 2 PM ET

Earn 1.0 clock hour toward your Certified Meeting Professional certification or re-certification in Domain A: Strategic Planning. For more info on how to get CE credits, click here!

Webinar live date: May 13, 2021 at 2pm ET / 11am PT
Duration: 1 hour    

Whether virtual, in-person, or hybrid, one thing rings true –content is king. But in this new age of content consumption, how do you create a cohesive content strategy and production plan that guarantees maximum engagement? We’ll show you how to build an audience-centric strategy from the ground up for every type of event in your total event program.

Join this webinar and you’ll learn:

  • The content, production and technology levers that dial up engagement
  • New tools and production tips that make ‘Zoom fatigue’ a thing of the past
  • Keys to working with A/V pros to bring your content to life for virtual and hybrid events

Speakers:

Alyssa Peltier - Headshot.jpgAlyssa Peltier
Senior Manager, Industry Marketing
Cvent

 

julie-haddix.jpgJulie Haddix
Senior Director, Industry Solutions
Cvent

 


Moderator:

Sue Hatch
Content Director, MeetingsNet

 


Sponsored by:

Cvent logo

Register for the webinar below:

 
