[Webinar] Backstage Pass: Producing Compelling Content that Drives Engagement

Webinar live date: May 13, 2021 at 2pm ET / 11am PT

Duration: 1 hour

Whether virtual, in-person, or hybrid, one thing rings true –content is king. But in this new age of content consumption, how do you create a cohesive content strategy and production plan that guarantees maximum engagement? We’ll show you how to build an audience-centric strategy from the ground up for every type of event in your total event program.

Join this webinar and you’ll learn:

The content, production and technology levers that dial up engagement

New tools and production tips that make ‘Zoom fatigue’ a thing of the past

Keys to working with A/V pros to bring your content to life for virtual and hybrid events

Speakers:

Alyssa Peltier

Senior Manager, Industry Marketing

Cvent

Julie Haddix

Senior Director, Industry Solutions

Cvent



Moderator:

Sue Hatch

Content Director, MeetingsNet



