[Webinar] AV Negotiating: Don’t Sign that Contract!

Webinar live date: February 20, 2020 at 2pm ET / 11am PT

This session will teach you how to avoid the pitfalls of audiovisual negotiations, so you’re not cornered into decisions that might blow up your budget or handcuff your ability to make your event as great as it can be. It’s easy to get taken advantage of if you don’t know the ins and outs of rigging, electrical, signage, internet services, and other AV elements, but Scott Frankel, president of Animatic Media, will help planners recognize issues that should be top of mind in an AV negotiation, including challenges possible when working with union labor or bringing outside services into a hotel property. Bonus material will include crucial tips for venue negotiations as it relates to AV and easing restrictions on bringing in outside AV companies.

Attend this webinar to:

Learn the right questions to ask to ensure you understand what you’re paying for.

Gain insight in where you can—and can’t—save on your AV budget.

Understand the “fine print” clauses that cost or save you tens of thousands of dollars.



Speakers:

Scott Frankel

President of Animatic Media

Moderator:

Sue Hatch

Content Director, MeetingsNet

