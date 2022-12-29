[Webinar] 2023 Event Predictions: Clearing the Fog with Cvent's Crystal Ball

Earn 1.0 clock hour toward your Certified Meeting Professional certification or re-certification in Domain A: Strategic Planning. For more info on how to get CE credits, click here!

Webinar live date: January 24, 2023 at 2pm ET / 11am PT

Duration: 1 hour

After two years of uncertainty, events turned a corner in 2022. And while we approach 2023 with optimism, we’re all wondering what curveballs 2023 may have in store. Rising costs, tight budgets, and changing attendee expectations for convenience and value will all shape event programs next year. But one thing is for sure – the power of meetings and events continue to drive our businesses and organizations. Join Cvent for a lively webinar on what trends our event professionals are predicting in 2023 – we’ll talk innovation, technology, and practical insights.

This trends conversation is one of our favorites of the year and we’re thrilled to have a panel of event experts to share their predictions on:

The growing importance of event ROI amidst rising costs, tight budgets and increasing demands

Tech stack consolidation

How planning teams will address staffing shortages

The expanding role of video and technology and the importance of extended engagement

