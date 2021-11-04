[Webinar] 10 Tricks to Take Your Webinars from Boring to Buzzworthy

Earn 1.0 clock hour toward your Certified Meeting Professional certification or re-certification in Domain A: Strategic Planning. For more info on how to get CE credits, click here!
Webinar live date: December 2, 2021 at 2pm ET / 11am PT
Duration: 1 hour
Audience expectations for webinars have changed. Are you keeping up? From the initial email invite, to the registration page, to producing the live presentation, to the post-showplaybook, marketers must now seek to create moments that set your webinars apart and drive deeper audience engagement and participation.
Join experts from Cvent as they bring to light ten actionable and practical ways to reinvigorate your programs for success, including:
- Tips to ensure your webinars are audience-centric
- Innovate ideas to engage with a virtual attendee
- Best practices for cohesively weaving webinars into your event channel
Speakers:
Alyssa Peltier
Senior Manager, Industry Solutions
Cvent
Brock Moreau
Product Marketing Manager
Cvent
Moderator:
Rob Carey
Senior Content Producer, MeetingsNet
Sponsored by:
