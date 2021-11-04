[Webinar] 10 Tricks to Take Your Webinars from Boring to Buzzworthy

Earn 1.0 clock hour toward your Certified Meeting Professional certification or re-certification in Domain A: Strategic Planning. For more info on how to get CE credits, click here!

Webinar live date: December 2, 2021 at 2pm ET / 11am PT

Duration: 1 hour

Audience expectations for webinars have changed. Are you keeping up? From the initial email invite, to the registration page, to producing the live presentation, to the post-showplaybook, marketers must now seek to create moments that set your webinars apart and drive deeper audience engagement and participation.

Join experts from Cvent as they bring to light ten actionable and practical ways to reinvigorate your programs for success, including:

Tips to ensure your webinars are audience-centric

Innovate ideas to engage with a virtual attendee

Best practices for cohesively weaving webinars into your event channel

Speakers:

Alyssa Peltier

Senior Manager, Industry Solutions

Cvent

Brock Moreau

Product Marketing Manager

Cvent

Moderator:

Rob Carey

Senior Content Producer, MeetingsNet



Sponsored by:

Register for the webinar below: