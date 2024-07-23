Skip navigation
Corporate Travel Management Renames Its Meetings Division

CTM has dropped “Event Travel Management” in favor of a meeting brand that carries its own name.

Fall 2020 saw a consolidation in the business-travel sector, with Brisbane, Australia-based Corporate Travel Management buying Omaha, Neb.-based Travel & Transport. As a result, the events teams from the two companies combined under CTM’s Event Travel Management division, with the North American offices remaining in Omaha under Tami Reier, CMP, CMM (right). Reier_FNL_small resolution (2).jpeg

Effective July 22, CTM has retired the ETM name and rebranded the division as CTM Meetings & Events, aligning it more directly with the parent company.

In a release, the company says the change “will enable businesses to better manage their demand for meetings and corporate events as a seamless extension of their corporate travel program” and that that the alignment gives businesses more opportunity “to drive savings, efficiencies, and duty of care through a more strategic, integrated approach to managing corporate and event travel.”

CTM M&E has 87 employees in North America and 162 total. It’s among MeetingsNet’s CMI 25, a list of the top independent meeting planning companies working with the corporate market in the U.S. In 2023, the division planned than 400 corporate meetings and incentive travel programs out of the U.S., plus thousands more from overseas offices.

Reier, now general manager CTM M&E, North America, says the rebrand “is another stride forward in our commitment to evolving the way we support businesses to deliver more strategic outcomes from their spend.”

