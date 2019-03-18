Menu
[Webinar] Meetings Master Classes 2019 Session 5: Back Off! How to Design an Effective Meeting Code of Conduct

Webinar live date: May 28, 2019 at 2pm ET / 11am PT

This program has been submitted to the Events Industry Council for CMP Preferred Provider review. For more info on how to get CE credits, click here!

It’s not enough to just have a sexual harassment policy or meeting code of conduct if your meeting planning team and event attendees don’t understand it or there are no real consequences for the harasser. In this 30-minute webinar, human resource expert and lawyer Stephanie Davis will discuss how to create and enforce a meeting code of conduct (or ensure your existing policy has real teeth), and strategies for communicating the policy.

Attend this webinar to learn:

  • The elements of an effective meeting code of conduct
  • The proper steps for handling a harassment allegation at your meeting
  • Effective ways to train staff and communicate your policy to meeting attendees

Speaker:

stephanie-davis.jpgStephanie Davis, Esq., SPHR, SHRM-SCP
President of Employment Practices Solutions

 

 

 

 Moderator:

Sue_Hatch.jpgSue Hatch
Content Director, MeetingsNet

  

 

 

