[Webinar] Meetings Master Classes 2019 Session 4: Cue the Music… And the Music License - Know Your Legal Responsibilities

Webinar live date: April 4, 2019 at 2pm ET / 11am PT

This program has been submitted to the Events Industry Council for CMP Preferred Provider review. For more info on how to get CE credits, click here!

Do you have a clear understanding of your organization’s responsibility to pay for the music played at your meetings? Take 30 minutes to get practical advice on the music licenses you need, what they cover, how much they cost, and where to get them. Join this up-tempo presentation that will explain how and when to work with music-rights organizations to keep your meetings compliant with the law.

Attend this webinar to:

  • Understand who is responsible for securing music licenses
  • Learn where to get music licenses and how much they cost
  • Get your music licensing questions answered

Speaker:

Andy Sharpe
CEO, SongDivision

 

 

 

 Moderator:

Sue Hatch
Content Director, MeetingsNet

  

 

 

