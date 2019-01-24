Menu
Webinars
ThinkstockPhotos-507003342-rev.jpg
Meetings Fuel

[Webinar] Meetings Master Classes 2019 Session 3: Accountability and Conflict Management - A Planner’s Guide

Webinar live date: March 19, 2019 at 2pm ET / 11am PT

This program has been submitted to the Events Industry Council for CMP Preferred Provider review. For more info on how to get CE credits, click here!

Webinar live date: March 19, 2019 at 2pm ET / 11am PT

Strategies to make team members more effective, and make the planning workflow less stressful.

Attend this webinar to learn:

  • Manage different personalities and get accountability
  • Identify underlying sources of conflict
  • Resolve conflict and maintain productivity among all team members

Speaker:

Michelle Johnson
President, The Anchor Group

 

 

 

Moderator:

Rob Carey
Senior Content Producer, MeetingsNet

 

 

 

Exclusively sponsored by:

 

TAGS: Global Events Planning Event Design & Ideas Corporate Meetings & Events Association Conventions and Expos Medical & Pharma Meetings
Related
ThinkstockPhotos-856634504
[Webinar] Hotel Contract Clauses Planners Should Be Using but Probably Aren’t
Jan 23, 2019
ThinkstockPhotos-507003342
[Webinar] Meetings Master Classes 2019 Session 2: Getting to Know You - Games and Activities that Build Trust and Relationships Among Attendees
Dec 19, 2018
ThinkstockPhotos-507003342
[Webinar] Meetings Master Classes 2019 Session 1: The Top Ten Two-Minute Tips for Inclusive Meetings
Dec 08, 2018
ThinkstockPhotos-516851136
[Webinar] Building Event Intelligence: Translating metrics for you, your event and your company
Dec 07, 2018