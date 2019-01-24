[Webinar] Meetings Master Classes 2019 Session 3: Accountability and Conflict Management - A Planner’s Guide

This program has been submitted to the Events Industry Council for CMP Preferred Provider review. For more info on how to get CE credits, click here!
Webinar live date: March 19, 2019 at 2pm ET / 11am PT
Strategies to make team members more effective, and make the planning workflow less stressful.
Attend this webinar to learn:
- Manage different personalities and get accountability
- Identify underlying sources of conflict
- Resolve conflict and maintain productivity among all team members
Speaker:
Michelle Johnson
President, The Anchor Group
Moderator:
Rob Carey
Senior Content Producer, MeetingsNet