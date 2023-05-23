Caesars’ Wellness Challenge for Planners Offers Prizes

On June 9 and 10, planners around the country can take part in a health-related competition run by Caesars Entertainment that’s designed to kick-start a fitness regimen along with some competition and commiseration with fellow meeting professionals.



Known as Caesars Entertainment’s Global Wellness Challenge Powered by Heka Health, the competition coincides with Global Wellness Day on Saturday, June 10. Planners can participate in the challenge by downloading the Heka Health app from either Apple’s App Store or GooglePlay, and then completing the in-app registration and pairing their preferred fitness tracker (Apple Watch, Google Fit, Fitbit, or Garmin) with the app. Once that’s done, planners simply tap the “Sync Steps” button on the morning of June 9 and again on the morning of June 10 to capture their physical activity.



To gain additional points, planners can use the in-app chat module to interact with fellow planners, complete a short “gratitude journal,” or follow along with an in-app yoga session sometime during the competition’s two days.



Come June 13, Caesars will inform participants of the highest point totals from planners around the country. The top 10 point-getters will be entered into a drawing for a two-night stay at Caesars Palace that’s focused on wellness activities, including access to Qua Spa & Baths and a 50-minute massage. A private helicopter tour for two of Las Vegas’ surrounding canyons followed by dinner at Nobu round out the offerings.



All participants who achieve 25,000 points are entered into a drawing for a two-night stay at Harrah’s Lake Tahoe plus spa, wellness, and dining experiences, while those who achieve 15,000 points will be part of a drawing for a two-night stay at Caesars Atlantic City with spa, wellness, and dining experiences. And all participants who achieve 7,500 points will receive a Caesars “swag bag” with a various gifts and amenities.



For more information, click here.