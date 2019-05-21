[Webinar] Negotiating International Meeting Contracts: Are You Prepared?

Earn 1.0 clock hour toward your Certified Meeting Professional certification or re-certification in Domain A: Strategic Planning. For more info on how to get CE credits, click here!

Webinar live date: June 13, 2019 at 2pm ET / 11am PT

When it comes to planning successful meetings and events abroad, preparation is critical, requiring research, patience, and practice. There are unfamiliar challenges when negotiating and contracting with foreign hotels, convention centers, and other vendors; different cultures to understand; and potential risks to be explored. This webinar is for U.S. planners who want to know how to understand, negotiate, and prepare contracts with counterparts across borders in three key areas for corporate and association meetings: Europe, Asia, and the Mideast.

Attend this webinar to:

Recognize the three fundamental principles to follow when negotiating international meeting contracts

Explain international contract basics and how different cultures handle the negotiation process

Identify important terms in international hotel contracts and explain how they should be written

Speaker:

John S. Foster, Esq., CHME

Foster is an attorney at Foster, Jensen & Gulley who works as a consultant and counsel to associations, meeting and convention professionals, and trade show and event sponsors. He’s the author of the soon-to-be-published Hotel & Facility Contracts: A Field Guide with Best Practices for Meeting Professionals

Moderator:

Sue Hatch

Content Director, MeetingsNet

Sponsored by:

Register for the webinar below: