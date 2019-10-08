Skip navigation
Global Meetings

[Webinar] Getting Started with Strategic Meetings Management

Webinar live date: November 6, 2019 at 2pm ET / 11am PT

This program has been submitted to the Events Industry Council for CMP Preferred Provider review. For more info on how to get CE credits, click here!

Strategic Meetings Management sounds great in theory, but many organizations still struggle to understand what exactly it is and how to implement it. Because of this ambiguity, SMM is often misclassified as a complicated program that is hard to put together. In this webinar, we’ll debunk the myth that SMM is incredibly complex by breaking it down into bite-sized pieces. Learn best practices and tried-and-true approaches from Cvent SMM gurus.

SMM can be adopted by companies of any size. When it comes down to it, it’s about streamlining your event process to save time and money, while creating a better attendee experience.

In this webinar, you’ll learn about Strategic Meetings Management and how to:

• Create an effective meetings policy

• Uncover the superpower of technology in building out your program

• Track and measure your program’s success

Speaker:

Julie haddix head shot.jpgJulie Haddix
Director, Enterprise Marketing, Cvent

Moderator:

Sue_Hatch.jpg Sue Hatch
Content Director, MeetingsNet

 

Sponsored by:

