[Webinar] Different Learning Formats that Connect with Today’s Attendees

Webinar live date: September 19, 2019 at 2pm ET / 11am PT

How each person learns is very personal—a combination of the educational experiences they’ve been exposed to since early youth. It also matters where each attendee fits on the digital spectrum (from native to early adopter to late adopter) and how comfortable he or she is with engaging in group learning. With every type of learner showing up at our events and having different objectives—it could be for specific CE credits or long-term professional growth—it becomes important for planners to create delivery models for all types of learners. This session will explore a variety of formats so that planners can affect every attendee at their events.

Attend this webinar to:

Discover how learning has evolved across each generation

Be introduced to creative learning formats that impact everyone coming to events today

Understand how to create sessions that all attendees remember

Speaker:

Tahira Endean, CMP, CED, DES

Head of Events, Society for Incentive Travel Excellence

Author, Intentional Event Design: Our Professional Opportunity



Moderator:

Rob Carey

Senior Content Producer, MeetingsNet

Sponsored by:

