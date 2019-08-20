Skip navigation
Menu
Webinars
GettyImages-1086276184.jpg
Global Meetings

[Webinar] Different Learning Formats that Connect with Today’s Attendees

Webinar live date: September 19, 2019 at 2pm ET / 11am PT

This program has been submitted to the Events Industry Council for CMP Preferred Provider review. For more info on how to get CE credits, click here!

Webinar live date: September 19, 2019 at 2pm ET / 11am PT

How each person learns is very personala combination of the educational experiences they’ve been exposed to since early youth. It also matters where each attendee fits on the digital spectrum (from native to early adopter to late adopter) and how comfortable he or she is with engaging in group learning. With every type of learner showing up at our events and having different objectives—it could be for specific CE credits or long-term professional growth—it becomes important for planners to create delivery models for all types of learners. This session will explore a variety of formats so that planners can affect every attendee at their events.

Attend this webinar to:

  • Discover how learning has evolved across each generation
  • Be introduced to creative learning formats that impact everyone coming to events today
  • Understand how to create sessions that all attendees remember

Speaker:

Tahira Endean, CMP, CED, DES
Head of Events, Society for Incentive Travel Excellence
Author, Intentional Event Design: Our Professional Opportunity 
 

 

 

Moderator:

RobCarey1.jpgRob Carey
Senior Content Producer, MeetingsNet

  

 

Sponsored by:

mnwebinar043019-sponsorfooter.jpg

Register for the webinar below:

 
TAGS: Corporate Meetings & Events Association Conventions and Expos Medical & Pharma Meetings Global Events Planning Event Design & Ideas
Related
KualaLumpurSkyline.jpg
Why Asia-Pacific Must Be on Your Compliance Radar
Aug 14, 2019
GettyImages-1035599310.jpg
Can Meetings Connect with Sustainability? The United Nations Is Listening
Aug 01, 2019
Backyard - blur (1).jpg
Sponsored Content
Build Engagement: Bring ‘The Backyard’ To Your Next Meeting
Aug 01, 2019
Featured_Image_GettyImages-1150192973.jpg
Boom in Hotel Construction Creates Room Rate Stability
Jul 26, 2019