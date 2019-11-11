[Webinar] Demystifying Event Marketing

This program has been submitted to the Events Industry Council for CMP Preferred Provider review. For more info on how to get CE credits, click here!

Webinar live date: December 4, 2019 at 2pm ET / 11am PT

Event Marketing. What does it mean? Too often, the event marketing discussion focuses mostly on event promotion. But the average B2B organization spends 40% of its marketing budget on live events, so we know that an event marketing strategy needs to encompass more than just audience generation. During this discussion we’ll uncover why events are such an important part of a holistic marketing strategy and how they are uniquely capable of delivering incredible returns when integrated as part of a multi-channel marketing strategy.

In this live session, we’ll answer these questions:

What does event marketing mean and what does an integrated marketing program look like?

Which event types are best suited to enhance each phase of the buyer and customer journeys?

How will integrating events into the broader marketing mix optimize their impact?

Speakers:

Alyssa PeltierManager, Event Marketing, Cvent

Myllisa Patterson

Senior Director, Event Cloud Marketing Campaigns, Cvent

Moderator:

Sue Hatch

Content Director, MeetingsNet

