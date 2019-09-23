[Webinar] Creating Compelling Events for Today’s Healthcare Professionals

This program has been submitted to the Events Industry Council for CMP Preferred Provider review. For more info on how to get CE credits, click here!

Webinar live date: October 23, 2019 at 2pm ET / 11am PT

Using research results from a recent white paper by Ashfield Meetings & Events, three medical-meeting specialists will discuss how physician preferences at meetings and congresses are evolving, and why. The panel will address the future format for scientific congresses from the pre-event, on-site, and post-event experiences, as well as the role that pharma and medical-device companies and associations must play in HCPs’ education. Sharing input from HCPs themselves, this discussion will focus on establishing the actual value HCPs place on congresses and events they attend, and how medical meeting planners need to adapt and shape future events in response.

Attend this webinar to:

Discover how physician preferences at meetings and congresses are changing

Be introduced to engaging strategies to make your congress and meeting experiences more memorable and impactful for HCPs

Learn how to make the most of your HCP interactions in order to maximize their engagement, knowledge-sharing, retention, and continued participation over time

The Panel:

Katie Koziol

Director of Client Services

Ashfield Meetings & Events



Kelby Hicks

Senior Account Manager

Ashfield Meetings & Events

Melissa Welch

Account Manager

Ashfield Meetings & Events

Sponsored by:

Register for the webinar below: