Webinars
Global Meetings

[Webinar] 8 Common Myths of Event Design, and the Tools You Need to Get It Right

Webinar live date: November 13, 2019 at 2pm ET / 11am PT

This program has been submitted to the Events Industry Council for CMP Preferred Provider review. For more info on how to get CE credits, click here!

Abraham Maslow once wrote, “I suppose it is tempting, if the only tool you have is a hammer, to treat everything as if it were a nail.”

It goes without saying, a hammer is not the solution to all of our challenges designing great events. But the question is, what are the right tools to address the typical mistakes made when designing experiences?

In this session, we will explore some common myths about event design, and evaluate tools and design principles that can be leveraged to improve the dynamic—and ultimately help us deliver more impact for our business and audiences.

Attend this webinar to:

• Understand how the future of events is changing

• Gain key insights on what could be holding you and your events back from a new level of success

• Find out about tips, tricks, and tools to challenge and improve the way you design events

Speaker:

head 2.JPGTimothy Simpson
Brand & Creative Engagement Chief Strategist
Maritz Global Events 

Moderator:

SueHatchSue Hatch
Content Director, MeetingsNet

Sponsored by:

Register for the webinar below:

 
 

TAGS: Corporate Meetings & Events Association Conventions and Expos Event Design & Ideas Meeting Planning Toolbox Incentive Meeting Planning
