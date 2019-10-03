[Webinar] 8 Common Myths of Event Design, and the Tools You Need to Get It Right

This program has been submitted to the Events Industry Council for CMP Preferred Provider review. For more info on how to get CE credits, click here!

Webinar live date: November 13, 2 p.m. ET/ 11 a.m. PT

Abraham Maslow once wrote, “I suppose it is tempting, if the only tool you have is a hammer, to treat everything as if it were a nail.”

It goes without saying, a hammer is not the solution to all of our challenges designing great events. But the question is, what are the right tools to address the typical mistakes made when designing experiences?

In this session, we will explore some common myths about event design, and evaluate tools and design principles that can be leveraged to improve the dynamic—and ultimately help us deliver more impact for our business and audiences.

Attend this webinar to:

• Understand how the future of events is changing

• Gain key insights on what could be holding you and your events back from a new level of success

• Find out about tips, tricks, and tools to challenge and improve the way you design events

Speaker:

Timothy Simpson

Brand & Creative Engagement Chief Strategist

Maritz Global Events

Moderator:

Sue Hatch

Content Director, MeetingsNet

Sponsored by:

