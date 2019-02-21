Menu
[Webinar] Meeting Planner Ethics: Issues Under Scrutiny

Webinar live date: March 28, 2019 at 2pm ET / 11am PT

This program has been submitted to the Events Industry Council for CMP Preferred Provider review.

Even with codes of conduct for CMPs and within most companies and associations, there is still uncertainty about whether certain practices are acceptable or unacceptable as we conduct our daily business. Issues such as commission payments, vendor relationships, meeting points/rewards, and other types of non-monetary gifts or items of value, continue to raise concerns. In this interactive session, we will use realistic scenarios to present and discuss the issues that can compromise professionalism, reputation, and job security—ethical standards can help us all determine the proper steps to take to remain in good standing and out of the news. Presenter Joan Eisenstodt, an industry ethics expert, encourages you to send examples of ethical dilemmas for this discussion—all will be kept strictly anonymous. Email to [email protected] with “Ethics Webinar” in the subject line.

Attend this webinar to learn:

  • how to approach questions about "gray" areas that planners frequently encounter
  • how to evaluate industry practices that give rise to ethical evaluation
  • how to create internal guidelines for staff consistency in ethical practices

Speaker:

Joan Eisenstodt
Principal, Eisenstodt Associates LLC
Former Chair, ASAE Ethics Committee

 

Moderator:

Rob Carey
Sr. Content Producer, MeetingsNet

 

 

Sponsored by:

Register for the webinar:

TAGS: Corporate Meetings & Events Association Conventions and Expos Medical & Pharma Meetings Cross-Cultural Business Negotiating & Contracts
