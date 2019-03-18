[Webinar] I Can’t Eat That! The Meeting Planners Guide to Planning Safe and Inclusive F&B

This program has been submitted to the Events Industry Council for CMP Preferred Provider review. For more info on how to get CE credits, click here!

Webinar live date: April 30, 2019 at 2pm ET / 11am PT

Attendee food allergies, restrictions, and preferences fall under two major meeting planner priorities: First, hospitality—you want participants to feel welcome, included, safe, and comfortable. Second, duty of care—under the Americans with Disabilities Act, planners are responsible for providing attendees with risk-free access to food at events. But it’s not easy! Some planners report more than half their attendees needing or requesting some kind of special diet. Join F&B expert Tracy Stuckrath, CSEP, CMM, CHC, CFPM, for advice and insights into managing a frictionless F&B process that meets everyone’s dietary needs.

Attend this webinar to:

Learn to manage diverse dietary requirements in your planning and registration process to avoid last-minute hassles and unhappy attendees

Understand how to work with your venue to ensure that nonstandard meals are flavorful and banquet servers get the right meal to the right person

Understand the legal (ADA) responsibilities and risk management implications of your F&B program

Speaker:

Tracy Stuckrath, CSEP, CMM, CHC, CFPM

Founder and chief connecting officer of Thrive! Meetings & Events

Moderator:

Sue Hatch

Content Director, MeetingsNet

