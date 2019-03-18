Menu
Global Events Planning

[Webinar] I Can’t Eat That! The Meeting Planners Guide to Planning Safe and Inclusive F&B

Webinar live date: April 30, 2019 at 2pm ET / 11am PT

This program has been submitted to the Events Industry Council for CMP Preferred Provider review. For more info on how to get CE credits, click here!

Attendee food allergies, restrictions, and preferences fall under two major meeting planner priorities: First, hospitality—you want participants to feel welcome, included, safe, and comfortable. Second, duty of care—under the Americans with Disabilities Act, planners are responsible for providing attendees with risk-free access to food at events. But it’s not easy! Some planners report more than half their attendees needing or requesting some kind of special diet. Join F&B expert Tracy Stuckrath, CSEP, CMM, CHC, CFPM, for advice and insights into managing a frictionless F&B process that meets everyone’s dietary needs.

Attend this webinar to:

  • Learn to manage diverse dietary requirements in your planning and registration process to avoid last-minute hassles and unhappy attendees
  • Understand how to work with your venue to ensure that nonstandard meals are flavorful and banquet servers get the right meal to the right person
  • Understand the legal (ADA) responsibilities and risk management implications of your F&B program

Speaker:

tracy-stuckrath.jpgTracy Stuckrath, CSEP, CMM, CHC, CFPM
Founder and chief connecting officer of Thrive! Meetings & Events

 

 

 Moderator:

Sue Hatch
Content Director, MeetingsNet

  

 

 

