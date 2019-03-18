[Webinar] I Can’t Eat That! The Meeting Planners Guide to Planning Safe and Inclusive F&B

This program has been submitted to the Events Industry Council for CMP Preferred Provider review. For more info on how to get CE credits, click here!
Webinar live date: April 30, 2019 at 2pm ET / 11am PT
Attendee food allergies, restrictions, and preferences fall under two major meeting planner priorities: First, hospitality—you want participants to feel welcome, included, safe, and comfortable. Second, duty of care—under the Americans with Disabilities Act, planners are responsible for providing attendees with risk-free access to food at events. But it’s not easy! Some planners report more than half their attendees needing or requesting some kind of special diet. Join F&B expert Tracy Stuckrath, CSEP, CMM, CHC, CFPM, for advice and insights into managing a frictionless F&B process that meets everyone’s dietary needs.
Attend this webinar to:
- Learn to manage diverse dietary requirements in your planning and registration process to avoid last-minute hassles and unhappy attendees
- Understand how to work with your venue to ensure that nonstandard meals are flavorful and banquet servers get the right meal to the right person
- Understand the legal (ADA) responsibilities and risk management implications of your F&B program
Speaker:
Tracy Stuckrath, CSEP, CMM, CHC, CFPM
Founder and chief connecting officer of Thrive! Meetings & Events
Moderator:
Sue Hatch
Content Director, MeetingsNet
