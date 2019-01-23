Menu
Webinars
ThinkstockPhotos-856634504
Global Events Planning

[Webinar] Hotel Contract Clauses Planners Should Be Using but Probably Aren’t

Webinar live date: February 26, 2019 at 2pm ET / 11am PT

This program has been submitted to the Events Industry Council for CMP Preferred Provider review.

Webinar live date: February 26, 2019 at 2pm ET / 11am PT

Whether you’re a novice or an old pro, this webinar will help you keep up with changes in hotel contracts. Hear about cutting-edge clauses that have been created by an attorney specifically to ensure successful and hassle-free meetings and events.

The presentation will cover the “Purpose of the Meetings” clause and why it is important; how to avoid unapproved miscellaneous charges; the importance of the “Overbooked Hotel Prior to Cut-Off Date” clause; the “Audit Arrangements” clause and why you need one; contract wording needed to protect the meeting sponsor under the new privacy laws; a clause that guarantees your meeting and function space will not be moved; and much more.

Attend this webinar to:

  • Identify and understand the problems and solutions behind new clauses being used in hotel contracts
  • Recognize why a “Purpose of the Meeting” clause is necessary and what strategic wording should be used
  • Explain how the European Union’s GDPR applies to even U.S.-based meeting and events and what should be included in contracts to protect the meeting sponsor as the “data controller”

Speaker:

John S. Foster, Esq., CHME
Foster is an attorney at Foster, Jensen & Gulley who works as a consultant and counsel to associations, meeting and convention professionals, and trade show and event sponsors. He’s the author of the soon-to-be-published Hotel & Facility Contracts:  A Field Guide with Best Practices for Meeting Professionals.

Moderator:


Sue Hatch
Content Director, MeetingsNet

 

Sponsored by:

Register for the webinar:

TAGS: Event Design & Ideas Corporate Meetings & Events Association Conventions and Expos Medical & Pharma Meetings Cross-Cultural Business
Related
ThinkstockPhotos-507003342-rev.jpg
[Webinar] Meetings Master Classes 2019 Session 3: Accountability and Conflict Management - A Planner’s Guide
Jan 29, 2019
ThinkstockPhotos-507003342
[Webinar] Meetings Master Classes 2019 Session 2: Getting to Know You - Games and Activities that Build Trust and Relationships Among Attendees
Dec 19, 2018
ThinkstockPhotos-507003342
[Webinar] Meetings Master Classes 2019 Session 1: The Top Ten Two-Minute Tips for Inclusive Meetings
Dec 08, 2018
ThinkstockPhotos-516851136
[Webinar] Building Event Intelligence: Translating metrics for you, your event and your company
Dec 07, 2018