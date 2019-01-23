[Webinar] Hotel Contract Clauses Planners Should Be Using but Probably Aren’t

This program has been submitted to the Events Industry Council for CMP Preferred Provider review.

Webinar live date: February 26, 2019 at 2pm ET / 11am PT

Whether you’re a novice or an old pro, this webinar will help you keep up with changes in hotel contracts. Hear about cutting-edge clauses that have been created by an attorney specifically to ensure successful and hassle-free meetings and events.

The presentation will cover the “Purpose of the Meetings” clause and why it is important; how to avoid unapproved miscellaneous charges; the importance of the “Overbooked Hotel Prior to Cut-Off Date” clause; the “Audit Arrangements” clause and why you need one; contract wording needed to protect the meeting sponsor under the new privacy laws; a clause that guarantees your meeting and function space will not be moved; and much more.

Identify and understand the problems and solutions behind new clauses being used in hotel contracts

Recognize why a “Purpose of the Meeting” clause is necessary and what strategic wording should be used

Explain how the European Union’s GDPR applies to even U.S.-based meeting and events and what should be included in contracts to protect the meeting sponsor as the “data controller”

John S. Foster, Esq., CHME

Foster is an attorney at Foster, Jensen & Gulley who works as a consultant and counsel to associations, meeting and convention professionals, and trade show and event sponsors. He’s the author of the soon-to-be-published Hotel & Facility Contracts: A Field Guide with Best Practices for Meeting Professionals.

Sue Hatch

Content Director, MeetingsNet

