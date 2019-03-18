[Webinar] Get Them Engaged! Three Lessons for Increasing Retention at Meetings

This program has been submitted to the Events Industry Council for CMP Preferred Provider review. For more info on how to get CE credits, click here!

Webinar live date: April 23, 2019 at 2pm ET / 11am PT

Deepen engagement and increase retention at your meetings by embracing three fundamental shifts in the attendee experience. Rethinking “attendees” as “participants.” This fundamental shift changes the way we think about everything from our meeting spaces to our speaker content. Moving from static to active meetings. Our events often treat attendees as floating brains with no bodies attached. Time to rethink meeting environments, using spaces and room sets where people are best able to learn and network. Refocusing from the stage to the audience. What does this mean for meeting design, including the room layout, hosting events indoors versus outdoors, food, lights, and more.

Attend this webinar to:

Learn how to rethink meeting design for improved engagement

Understand how engagement and retention are connected

Broaden their thinking about meeting environments and their impact on the attendee experience

Speaker:

Roger Haskett

President and Engagement Expert, Engagement Unlimited

Moderator:

Sue Hatch

Content Director, MeetingsNet

Sponsored by:

Register for the webinar below: