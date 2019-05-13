Menu
[Webinar] The Power of Personalization: How to create individual attendee experiences at your next event

Webinar live date: June 5, 2019 at 2pm ET / 11am PT

This program has been submitted to the Events Industry Council for CMP Preferred Provider review. For more info on how to get CE credits, click here!

Every attendee is unique. So why would you plan a cookie cutter event? Attendees crave personalization. They want events that allow them to hear content that resonates, network with others who share similar interests, and create experiences they’ll never forget. Luckily, personalization is easier than ever. With technology, you can gather data and automate tasks to treat attendees as individuals at every stage of your event.

Cut through the noise. Don’t deliver a generic event that attendees won’t remember. Take this one to the next level. Personalization is about creating an event that delivers value to every attendee.

In this webinar, you’ll learn:

  • What it means to personalize your event
  • The data you need to gather at every stage of the event
  • How to implement personalization

Speaker:

MadisonLayman.JPGMadison Layman
Sr. Associate of Content Marketing, Cvent

 

 

 

Moderator:

Sue_Hatch.jpg

Sue Hatch
Content Director, MeetingsNet

 

 

 

Sponsored by:

 cvent_logo_rgb.jpg

 

TAGS: Corporate Meetings & Events Association Conventions and Expos Medical & Pharma Meetings Global Meetings Global Events Planning
