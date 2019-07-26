[Webinar] The Invisible Workload of Event Planners

This program has been submitted to the Events Industry Council for CMP Preferred Provider review. For more info on how to get CE credits, click here!
Webinar live date: August 21, 2019 at 2pm ET / 11am PT
You work tirelessly to manage the chaos that is event planning. Eliminate your invisible workload so you can spend time on what matters. Ask any planner about the invisible workload of their job and they’ll know exactly what you’re talking about. The stress you manage, the chaos you endure, the mental weight of it all. This webinar is a celebration of the invisible workload of planners—direct from the frontlines.
Attend this webinar to:
- Identify and manage your invisible workload
- Automate mundane and manual tasks using event tech
- Ease stress to focus on creating a once in a lifetime experiences
Speakers:
Jennifer Maltba
Marketing Manager, Cvent
Myllisa Patterson
Senior Director of Event Cloud Marketing Campaigns, Cvent
Moderator:
Sue Hatch
Content Director, MeetingsNet
Sponsored by:
