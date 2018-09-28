[Webinar] The 4 Stages of Event Program Maturity: View Your Organization Through the Lens of the Event Evolution Model

This program has been submitted to the Events Industry Council for CMP Preferred Provider review.

Webinar live date: November 7, 2018 at 2pm ET / 11am PT

You’ve probably wondered, from time to time (or maybe all the time) how your total event program stacks up compared to the rest of the market? Are you massively understaffed? Are your budgets lower than others? Are you stuck using outdated technology? This webinar is your chance to find answers. Give us 45 minutes and we’ll share the Event Evolution Model. It defines 4 levels of evolution for your event practices with practical insights and tips on how to increase your efficiency and ROI.

In this webinar you’ll learn:

The 4 stages of event evolution

The 14 centers of performance assessed in the model

How to assess your current state (and a road map to improve)

Speaker:



Mike Dietrich

Senior Director for Platform Marketing, Cvent

Mike is currently the Senior Director for Platform Marketing at Cvent, responsible for marketing Cvent’s Event, Crowd Compass and Onsite Solutions portfolio. Mike brings to Cvent 15+ years of Marketing and Product Management experience in subscription based technology businesses. Mike honed his product and marketing experience with diverse operating roles at some of the nation’s largest technology media, telecommunications and education technology companies.

